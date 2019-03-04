Twister destroys homes, but families feel blessed

People sifted through the remains of two destroyed homes in Crawford County on Monday as they tried to salvage what they could from the rubble.
Although there was little to save, they were feeling fortunate. A family that lived in one of the homes was away when the twister struck, while a woman in a mobile home that was obliterated suffered only a broken ankle.
In a preliminary estimate, the National Weather Service confirmed it to be an EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 114 mph.
Kevin Dawson and his wife Mary were in North Georgia on Monday building a new home when they learned their residence on Wesley Chapel Road had been destroyed. Their son and grandchildren who lived with them were in Fort Valley at the time working in their cleaning business.
Dawson returned to Crawford County and saw his home for the first time Monday morning. The roof had been torn off and scattered across a pasture behind it, and most of his belongings were destroyed.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said as he looked through the rubble. “Never in a million years would you think something like this would happen to you, but thank God the family wasn’t here. This is just materialistic stuff.”
Nearby, on Greer Road, Ronnie Daniely was with friends and family going through the destroyed doublewide mobile home of his sister, Vanessa Daniely. She was home alone when the tornado struck. She had just walked into the bathroom for protection when the winds lifted her up and dropped her in the yard, her brother said. She escaped with only a broken ankle and was undergoing surgery Monday.
“I think it’s a blessing,” Daniely said. “I’m glad God was on her side.”
