These Macon detours could change how you get around town so GDOT wants your input

Two proposed Macon road projects could cause some changes to your daily commute.
However, long before any work begins, the public will be able to give input through written comments or at a GDOT open house on Tuesday.
If given the final go-ahead, construction on the College Street and Pio Nono Avenue bridge projects would likely start in the spring of 2020, a Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson said.
The most extensive proposal — estimated to take 6-9 months to complete — would involve replacing a College Street bridge that is in poor condition and doesn’t meet the height standards for the Norfolk Southern Railroad, according to GDOT.
A map shows the bridge replacement would impact the portion of College Street that runs from close to the roundabout to past the Appleton Avenue intersection.
The recommended detour runs 1.3 miles along Oglethorpe, 1st, Pine and Forsyth streets.
It would likely take about 30 days to raise the Pio Nono bridge enough to meet Norfolk’s requirements.
Construction would likely block traffic along Pio Nono from near Hillcrest Avenue past the Roff Avenue intersection and near Vineville.
The detour now under consideration is along a four mile route that runs along Ga. 74, I-75 and Ga. 19/U.S. 180/Vineville Avenue.
The two bridge projects are estimated to cost $11 million in total and would be paid for by GDOT along with Norfolk Southern covering some costs, GDOT spokeswoman Penny Brooks said.
The state transportation agency’s open house will be held Tuesday at GDOT’s Macon office, 4499 Riverside Drive, from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Written comments can also be submitted through March 19 to state environmental administrator Eric Duff at GDOT’s headquarters in Atlanta.
