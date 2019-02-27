British sisters let laughs loose in London home in WRLT comedy that was Broadway hit

Warner Robins Little Theatre had a successful opening week last week for their play “The Sisters Rosensweig” by Wendy Wasserstein.
Eight cast members, four men and four women, carry the dialogue of the two hour and 15 minute, two act show, director Monica Nix said. In the original 1993 Broadway production, Madeline Kahn won a Tony Award for her performance.
“This is a romantic comedy, and I would definitely say … older folks would definitely understand it,” Nix sasid.
Nix said that the dialogue in the play is more of a British tongue-and-cheek comedy, rather than slapstick comedy, but that people younger than high school may not understand it because it is filled with adult humor and adult situations.
“It is a nice diversion from real life,” she said. “This particular play is about women being women and (being) powerful and in control of their own destinies … not having some men tell them what they have to do.”
Set in late August 1991, the play takes place on a one-room set and is about three Jewish sisters who live in different parts of the world, Nix said. The oldest, Sara (Susan McRaney), is a banker who lives in London, which is where the entire play takes place. The second sister, Gorgeous Teitelbaum (Victoria Caballero), is a radio personality in Boston and the third sister is a travel writer, Pfeni Rosensweig (Cassie Cramer), who travels all around the world and writes travel pieces about her experiences. The story is centered around Sara’s 60th birthday, which is being held at her home Her two sisters as well as her daughter, Tess (Kyra Ducret), along with her Lithuanian refugee boyfriend Tom (Jae Norton), are coming for the celebration. Tess is getting ready to go to college, and her mother wants her to have a career, while her daughter has ideas of her own. During the dinner, the sisters play a big part in influencing their niece. In addition, a gentleman also comes to dinner that is smitten with Sara, offering a bit of romance as well as Pfeni’s boyfriend Geoffrey (Ben Daniel), her on-again, off-again, bi-sexual lover, who offers a bit of comedy and romance.
“It’s not an action play,” explains Nix. “It’s a romance, but in the end, all the sisters come out as independent women. The premise is a woman can be independent and doesn’t have to have a man in her life to make her valuable.”
Although the play is not a musical, Nix said that Sweet Georgia Sound Chorus was contracted to record four songs for the character of Sara, who was in an a capella group in college. As a part of the opening night, the chorus performed three different songs live.
Susan McRaney, who plays the part of Sara, said her favorite thing about the production is that it shows sweet moments such as when the three sisters realize that all three are different, but they are still sisters, and when the daughter has a moment of reconciliation.
The remaining play dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. General admission is $16 and $14 for students, seniors and military. Call 478-929-4579 to make reservations, Nix suggested.
