Victim identified in fatal golf cart accident

By Wayne Crenshaw

February 25, 2019 10:53 AM

An accident reconstruction team is investigating a fatal wreck involving a golf cart in Telfair County on Saturday.

Sgt. Robert Sawyer of the Georgia State Patrol said Wallace Strickland, 44, of Alamo was killed in the accident. He was in a golf cart with James Jones, also of Alamo, that was traveling north on Longbridge Road at Bill McRae Road at about 6:50 p.m. when they were struck from behind by a vehicle.

Sawyer said the man driving the vehicle didn’t see them because it was dark. Sawyer did not expect the driver of the vehicle would be charged but said the investigation is ongoing.

Jones was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

It is not clear whether Jones or Strickland was driving the golf cart, Sawyer said.

