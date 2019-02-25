Lincoln Town Car torn to pieces in horrific crash on Pio Nono Avenue

A man is in critical condition after his car ripped apart in a south Macon crash early Monday.
At about 3:30 a.m., the driver of a Lincoln Town Car, believed to be traveling north at a high rate of speed, left Pio Nono Avenue near the split with Broadway and Houston Avenue, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The white car clipped a utility pole, losing its bumper and spinning into the All Star Tire sign at 4770 Pio Nono Ave. where the car’s engine and front end ripped off and landed near the highway.
“I’ve never seen a car tore up that bad,” All Star Tire’s Craig Palmer said as he waited for the wrecker service to remove the wreckage scattered about his parking lot.
As the car spun, parts of it flew off and hit the front windows of the building, cracking two and shattering a third. Bits of glass littered the showroom of the business.
At least two vehicles parked out front were also damaged by flying debris.
The passenger compartment and back end of the Town Car were wrapped around the sign poles.
First responders say the driver of the crumpled car was alive when he left the scene. His identity has not yet been released as he is undergoing treatment at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The right lane of the highway was closed for nearly four hours as the fatality investigator for the Bibb County sheriff’s office documented the scene due to the serious injuries suffered in the crash.
