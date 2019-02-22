One person is dead after chain-reaction crashes on I-75 near Perry

One person is dead after a series of chain-reaction crashes along northbound Interstate 75 near Perry early Friday, authorities say.
Details were sketchy with the GSP working all four crashes along a northbound stretch of I-75 from Exit 136 at Sam Nunn Boulevard to Exit 134 at South Perry Parkway.
GSP Sgt. Robbie Robberson confirmed the crash fatality, with more information expected to be released Friday afternoon.
Perry police Sgt. Jeff Keenom said the first crash happened at 8:48 a.m. just before Exit 136 north when a tractor-trailer ran off the road.
The second was less than a quarter-mile behind the first, the third was a quarter-mile behind the second, and then the fourth one was about a mile behind the third, Keenom said. The victim was in the third crash.
“Everything happened after the first one, and I think it was after traffic was building up, starting to stop,” Kennom said.
