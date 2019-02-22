Local

One person is dead after chain-reaction crashes on I-75 near Perry

By Becky Purser

February 22, 2019 12:38 PM

One person is confirmed dead after a series of crashes on northbound Interstate 75 near Perry on Friday, the GSP says.
One person is confirmed dead after a series of crashes on northbound Interstate 75 near Perry on Friday, the GSP says. Screengrab Georgia Department of Transportation on Twitter
One person is confirmed dead after a series of crashes on northbound Interstate 75 near Perry on Friday, the GSP says. Screengrab Georgia Department of Transportation on Twitter

One person is dead after a series of chain-reaction crashes along northbound Interstate 75 near Perry early Friday, authorities say.

Details were sketchy with the GSP working all four crashes along a northbound stretch of I-75 from Exit 136 at Sam Nunn Boulevard to Exit 134 at South Perry Parkway.

GSP Sgt. Robbie Robberson confirmed the crash fatality, with more information expected to be released Friday afternoon.

Perry police Sgt. Jeff Keenom said the first crash happened at 8:48 a.m. just before Exit 136 north when a tractor-trailer ran off the road.

The second was less than a quarter-mile behind the first, the third was a quarter-mile behind the second, and then the fourth one was about a mile behind the third, Keenom said. The victim was in the third crash.

“Everything happened after the first one, and I think it was after traffic was building up, starting to stop,” Kennom said.



Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

By

Becky Purser

Becky Purser is a breaking news reporter. She previously covered crime and courts for Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications/news-editorial sequence, Becky also has covered city and county government for Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia newspapers.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  