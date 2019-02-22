Macon-Bibb County commissioner arrested for DUI

A Macon-Bibb County commissioner was arrested early Friday on a DUI charge.
Virgil Watkins, who has represented District 8 on the consolidated government commission since his election in 2013, was booked into the Bibb County law enforcement center, sheriff’s public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.
The jail’s computer search system has not been working properly in recent days, so no further details about Watkins’ arrest were immediately available, DeFoe said.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper arrested Watkins and a request for information from the GSP has been filed by The Telegraph.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Come back to macon.com for updates on this developing story and read Saturday’s Telegraph.
Comments