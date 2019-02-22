A doctor, student and journalists were honored in Middle Georgia this week

In honor of an executive who passed away unexpectedly last year, Navicent Health has created a biennial award, and they have chosen their first recipient.
Dr. Mitch Rodriguez, neonatologist and business development director at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, has been selected to receive the first Chris Hendry Excellence in Medicine Award.
“Knowing Chris the way I do and for the number of years that I knew him, he was a friend and a mentor and just an overall great guy,” Rodriguez said. “To be a person recognized in his honor is a rather humbling experience.”
Rodriguez said a lot of pressure comes with receiving this award because he has to live up to the example Hendry set.
The award is presented to a staff member at Navicent Health who exemplifies integrity, fairness and kindness, like Hendry, according to a release.
“Chris Hendry was my friend and my mentor. In addition, he was an individual for whom physicians had the utmost respect,” Rodriguez said in the release. “I will continue to strive to achieve in my daily life and practice the essence of this award.”
August Wilson Monologue Competition
Perry High School senior Trajan Clayton is a finalist in the Annual August Wilson Monologue Competition held by Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company, according to a press release.
Clayton was one of 16 finalists and will compete at the regional competition on March 1, according to the release.
Georgia College Press Association Competition
Mercer University’s student newspaper, The Cluster, won 10 awards at the annual Georgia College Press Association Competition Better Newspaper Contest, according to a press release.
“It was super exciting. I’m glad to see everyone’s hard work recognized,” said Katie Atkinson, editor-in-chief of The Cluster. “We don’t do it for the awards, but it is nice to get a little recognition from time to time.”
The Cluster won three individual awards including first place in the Best Photograph-Sports category by Mitch Robinson, second place in the Best Photograph-News category by Thais Ackerman and third place in the Best Photograph Essay category by Marianna Baccallao, according to the release.
The Cluster also won several staff awards including second place awards in Most Improved and Best Campus Community Service-Editorial, and third place awards in Best Website, Best Layout and Design, Best Objective Reporting, General Photography Excellence and General Excellence, according to the release.
“I’m really proud of the staff for winning so many awards,” Atkinson said. “Last year we didn’t win a General Excellence Award, and so I’m really glad that we won that this year, and it means a lot to me to be able to leave and have that award under my belt to leave it for the next staff to come along.”
