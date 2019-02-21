Best time of the year to see best local artwork at Winter Arts Festival

The largest exhibit of paintings, photographs, sculptures and other works of the Middle Georgia Art Association’s showing season is underway at the group’s Ingleside gallery through March 9.
Admission during regular gallery hours is free.
“We do this every year in February and March and it involves a lot more people showing their work and brings in some of our largest gallery crowds,” said Rachel Gambill, the association’s board president. “The main thing about the Winter Arts Festival is how it brings together so many really gifted artists from professionals to hobbyists and allows the community to see, appreciate and purchase their work. At the core of all we do is celebrating local arts and artists and remind people how important art is. It makes life better.”
Participants included association members and nonmembers with winners named at the show’s opening reception Feb 15.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
“Personally, what I enjoyed most this year was the range of different types of work,” Gambill said. “That’s what makes a really great show and seeing such a high standard of work considering some are longtime professionals and others just starting out is really impressive. For some, it was their first show. It’s a pleasure to be able to showcase work by all sorts of artists. I saw things this year, types of work, I’ve never seen here before.”
Regular gallery hours for the exhibit and all MGAA shows are Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 3 p.m. The group also sponsors the Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival coming March 30-31.
Place winners at the Winter Arts Festival show in painting and drawing included Daly Smith, first for “Tied Up,” Ivan Chmelo second for “Red Head” and Chemlo third for “Herpes,” and Kari Waltz, honorable mention for “Welcome to the Morning.” In photography. Cynthia P. Robertson took first place for “In the Alley,” Maureen King second for “Beauty & the Mist,” Frank Maxwell third for “Chapel Stairwell Impression,” and Rose Nobles gained honorable mention for “Make a Wish.” In sculpture and other 3-D work, Marian Zielinski took first for “Ancestry,” Bryan Beck took second and third for “Squibbles” and “Timeline,” and Yen-Ting Chiu gained honorable mention for “Form & Cutouts.”
Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
Winter Arts Festival
Where: Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave.
When: Through March 9
Cost: Free
Information: www.facebook.com/MiddleGeorgiaArtAssociation
Comments