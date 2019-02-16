Bibb County sheriff’s investigators probe in-custody death at jail

An investigation is underway after an inmate of the Bibb County jail hanged himself in his cell.
His name was withheld pending notification of family, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell about 6 a.m. Saturday and life-saving measures were attempted. Undisclosed conditions in the cell indicated that he hanged himself, the release said.
The incident is being investigated by internal affairs investigators from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.
An autopsy is expected because it was an in-custody death.
