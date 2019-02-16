Local

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators probe in-custody death at jail

By Becky Purser

February 16, 2019 12:35 PM

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators probe in-custody death at jail. The inmate was found unresponsive early Saturday.
Bibb County sheriff’s investigators probe in-custody death at jail. The inmate was found unresponsive early Saturday. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Bibb County sheriff’s investigators probe in-custody death at jail. The inmate was found unresponsive early Saturday. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

An investigation is underway after an inmate of the Bibb County jail hanged himself in his cell.

His name was withheld pending notification of family, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell about 6 a.m. Saturday and life-saving measures were attempted. Undisclosed conditions in the cell indicated that he hanged himself, the release said.

The incident is being investigated by internal affairs investigators from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.

An autopsy is expected because it was an in-custody death.

Becky Purser

Becky Purser is a breaking news reporter. She previously covered crime and courts for Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications/news-editorial sequence, Becky also has covered city and county government for Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia newspapers.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  