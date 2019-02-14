Local

Cyclist hurt crashing into car on Vineville

By Liz Fabian

February 14, 2019 01:14 PM

Macon, GA

A bicycle rider crashed into a car Thursday afternoon on Vineville Avenue.

Just before 12:20 p.m., the cyclist turned in front of a Nissan Maxima headed toward town near Ward Street.

The driver said she blew her horn and tried to miss him but couldn’t.

The impact threw the man into her windshield where his white Atlanta Braves hat stuck on the glass as he was knocked to the pavement about 20 feet away.

The bike rider, whose name was not immediately available, was conscious and talking.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The man was rushed by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be checked out for a possible head injury.

His condition was not immediately available.

Liz Fabian

Liz Jarvis Fabian has reported public safety issues in Middle Georgia for over 36 years. The former storm chaser and news anchor for The Weather Channel has won numerous awards including McClatchy President’s Awards for breaking news team coverage. Fabian was named Georgia AP’s best beat reporter in 2017.

