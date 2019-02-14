Frontrunner emerges to fill vacant Warner Robins City Council seat, mayor says

The Warner Robins City Council is expected to have a new council member next week.
Mayor Randy Toms says he expects the city council to appoint Larry Curtis Jr. to the Post 6 seat that’s been vacant since the Jan. 26 death of Councilman Mike Davis. The appointment and swearing-in ceremony should take place at Tuesday’s council meeting, Toms said.
There have been at least three council members who said they would vote in favor of Curtis for the position, which would be enough votes to approve the decision, Toms said.
Six people express interest in serving the unexpired term that runs through the end of 2019.
The Warner Robins charter says that the he City Council and mayor appoint a person to fill the position when less than one year is left the term.
“It specifically says we shall appoint,” a council member, Toms said. “People out in the social media world are making it like we could have a special election and that’s not the case.”
The deadline for candidates to submit their names to the city was Feb. 28, but because of the “sufficient number” of applicants the city is not considering anyone else, the city’s website said.
Toms said he would have preferred taking a little longer to decide who would serve in the role, but that he looks forward to working with Curtis if it becomes official next week.
“It was made very clear to me that the selection was already made so there was no need in me playing it out any longer,” he said. “I’m ready to get down to business and so is the council across the board.”
The 65-year-old Davis was serving in his eighth year on the council when he passed away last month.
The Post 6 seat, along with two other council positions, will be up for election in November.
