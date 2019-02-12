Grab a gal pal and check out these Galentine’s Day events in Middle Georgia

The lovely Leslie Knope from the popular TV series “Parks and Recreation” created Galentine’s Day, which involves “ladies celebrating ladies.”

The holiday takes place the day before Valentine’s Day, and women celebrate each other in a number of ways.

“It’s only the best day of the year,” Knope said in the episode. “It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus Frittatas.”

So grab your gal pals and check out a few options to celebrate the holiday in Middle Georgia.

Georgia Women Signing Event

Georgia Women is hosting a Signing Event at Ocmulgee Brewpub on Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m., according to the Facebook event.

Women in attendance will write postcards to state legislatures in support of House Bill 8, which will eliminate a sales tax on menstrual products, and Senate Resolution 66, which will make Georgia the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Georgia Women ask participants to donate menstrual products, specifically pads, to be distributed to local high school students, according to the Facebook event.

Galentine’s Day Paint Class

Not all Galentine’s Day events happen on Feb. 13. Lush Art of Warner Robins is having a Galentine’s Day Paint Class on Feb. 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., according to the Facebook event.

The class is $35, and people can register for a spot and find out more about the class on Lush Art’s website.

Corks and Canvas Galentine’s Day

The Mod Podge Mama is hosting a Corks and Canvas Galentine’s Day event at 7 p.m. Friday in Milledgeville, according to the Facebook event.

The painting class is $25, and the event says to bring your best friend to celebrate Singles Awareness Day, which is annually held on Feb. 15.

Other activities to celebrate your gals

Just Tap’d is hosting a Valentine’s themed trivia tonight at 8 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom is hosting its second stoplight party, a celebration during which you wear red if you are in a relationship, yellow if it’s complicated and green if you are single, according to its Facebook page. The party will take place on Valentine’s Day.

If all else fails, Amanda’s Cakery will be selling Valentine themed cupcakes on Valentine’s Day at $3.50 a cupcake.