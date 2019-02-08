Safety issues prompt mandatory evacuation order at Crystal Lake Apartments in Macon

A mandatory evacuation ordered Friday afternoon of some buildings at Crystal Lake Apartments indefinitely displaces about 70 residents.
The evacuation comes on the heels of a review of the apartment complex by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and Code Enforcement after complaints about safety and the lack of water and electricity to several of the buildings, according to a news release.
Deemed unsafe, affected buildings are to remain closed until after repairs and a subsequent review deems them safe.
“The electrical and life safety systems in these buildings have been disabled and cannot be repaired in a short amount of time, making them unsafe for people to occupy,” Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said in the release. “Until those systems can be repaired, we can’t open the building.”
Pooled water around electrical systems and exterior stairs also created safety issues.
Displaced residents are encouraged to stay with friends and family while repairs are made. Those unable to find a place to stay may go to Salvation Army Headquarters at 1955 Broadway.
“We are making this decision to make sure people are in safe and warm accommodations, and to make sure repairs are made before anyone is allowed to occupy these buildings again,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert said in the release. “We know this move will be hard on families, but we would rather they be inconvenienced than injured.”
