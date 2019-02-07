Georgia College students got sick and here’s what is being done about it

An investigation is underway to find the source of gastrointestinal illness that sickened more than a dozen people at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
The college closed dining halls Wednesday as a precaution after several students reported stomach pain, according to the school’s online announcement.
The North Central Health District is investigating the cluster of illness.
“We are working with the school’s Student Health Services and the local hospital to collect samples to be sent to the Public Health Lab for testing,” North Central Health District spokesman Michael Hokanson stated in an email to The Telegraph.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Testing will determine whether the cases are related.
In the meantime, all dining facilities except the Lunch Box reopened Thursday, according to the college website.
The Baldwin County Health Department inspected the dining halls and “concluded that there are no concerns that would prevent us from operating normally,” the update stated.
All campus dining areas have been sanitized.
Both the college and health officials urge everyone to practice proper hygience and make sure hands are clean.
Sick students should stay away from others until their symptoms have been gone for at least 24 hours.
Viruses can live for up to 48 hours on surfaces such as countertops and doornobs, the website stated.
Anyone suffering stomach pain or gastrointestinal symptoms should visit Student Health Services.
Comments