Horseplaying teen vandalizes Ocmulgee National park hut beyond repair

An Ocmulgee National Monument hut was destroyed by a teenager while the park was closed during the federal government shutdown.
A park ranger said four teenagers were horseplaying in early January when one of the teens ran and jumped into the Woodland Hut, causing part of it to collapse, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Incident report.
The hut was damaged beyond repair, the Ocmulgee National Monument reported on its Facebook page on Friday.
“Thank you to those who have shared their interest in helping to rebuild the Woodland Hut,” the Facebook post said. “We have not made any plans at the moment, but we will announce the opportunity to volunteer if needed.”
In another recent incident, vandals also spray-pained Satanic symbols on a Vietnam War veteran’s memorial bench and broke a water fountain located along the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.
Anyone with information about the incidents can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
