Man dies after crash near north Macon railroad tracks

A Macon man died early Friday after crashing his car in north Bibb County.
Just before 12:30 a.m., Norman Norvill, 50, was driving a 2005 Lexus LS south on Wesleyan Drive and crossed Rivoli Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Norvill left the road and crashed near the railroad tracks across from Wesleyan College.
He was rusehd to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he died just before 3:20 a.m., the release stated.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
No one else was hurt as Norvill apparently was traveling alone and no other car was involved, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash and wants anyone with information about the incident to call 478-751-7500.
Comments