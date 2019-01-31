Super Bowl Sunday revelers can catch free rides with coroner who prefers live passengers

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has seen more than enough fatal crashes involving alcohol.
Six years ago, Jones began taking matters into his own hands to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road New Year’s Eve by offering free rides.
The effort was so successful, he branched out to Super Bowl Sunday about three years ago.
“In my continuing effort to cut down on DUI in Bibb County, I’m renting one van from 3 to midnight (Sunday),” Jones said.
No taxpayer dollars are involved as FairHaven Funeral Home is underwriting this year’s rides, Jones said.
The coroner, who also spent decades working as an EMT on ambulance crews all over Middle Georgia, will transport people to and from parties and nightclubs within Bibb County.
“I don’t take tips,” Jones said, although he has gotten advice from riders.
“Everybody wants me to run for mayor. They all have some psychotic issues,” he joked. “One man said him and his family would finance my whole campaign. He was real drunk.”
Jones says he values his health and marriage too much to seek higher office.
“Two things will put me out of the house — running for mayor and bringing a motorcycle home,” he said.
He doesn’t mind missing the game.
“I’m a Steelers fan and they didn’t even make the playoffs,” he said.
Jones swore off cheering for the Falcons after years of heartbreak as a child. He didn’t even mind driving the van two years ago when the Patriots took on Atlanta and blew a big lead to lose the game.
His passengers took it really hard, especially one man who lost $1,000 in bets.
“He cried from Overtyme Bar & Grill to Crescent Avenue,” Jones said.
Jones will be taking reservations beginning Friday on a first-come, first-served basis at 478-256-6716.
Depending on volume, he might be running a little slow.
“Be patient because I’m coming.”
