Another movie is filming in Macon - and it will cause some lane closures

Some lanes along a Macon thoroughfare will be closed for a week in February while a movie is being filmed in town.
The planned closure will be along Eisenhower Parkway from Broadway to Edgewood Avenue from Monday-Feb. 10. There will also be a single lane closure on 7th Street from around the Eisenhower overpass to South Street on Monday-Feb. 9, according to Macon-Bibb County.
“My understanding is that these dates are weather dependent, and may require a bit of flexibility, or may end early,” Assistant County Attorney Michael McNeill said in an email.
The film crew began setting up this week. The production company is California-based Gravitational Productions, LLC.
Some scenes will be shot at a former chicken processing plant located on 7th Street by the Eisenhower Parkway bridge, County Attorney Judd Drake said.
The county will receive $5,050 for the lane closures.
“The production team will be hiring a few off duty deputies for traffic control but otherwise there will not be any county crew or equipment involved,” Drake said. “There are no significant stunts planned.”
