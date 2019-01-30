Local

Another movie is filming in Macon - and it will cause some lane closures

By Stanley Dunlap

January 30, 2019 03:05 PM

Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com
Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com
Macon, Ga

Some lanes along a Macon thoroughfare will be closed for a week in February while a movie is being filmed in town.

The planned closure will be along Eisenhower Parkway from Broadway to Edgewood Avenue from Monday-Feb. 10. There will also be a single lane closure on 7th Street from around the Eisenhower overpass to South Street on Monday-Feb. 9, according to Macon-Bibb County.

“My understanding is that these dates are weather dependent, and may require a bit of flexibility, or may end early,” Assistant County Attorney Michael McNeill said in an email.

The film crew began setting up this week. The production company is California-based Gravitational Productions, LLC.

Some scenes will be shot at a former chicken processing plant located on 7th Street by the Eisenhower Parkway bridge, County Attorney Judd Drake said.

The county will receive $5,050 for the lane closures.

“The production team will be hiring a few off duty deputies for traffic control but otherwise there will not be any county crew or equipment involved,” Drake said. “There are no significant stunts planned.”

Stanley Dunlap

Stanley Dunlap has covered government for The Telegraph since June 2015.

  Comments  