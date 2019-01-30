Macon officials brace for busy budget season. Here are the key issues they’re facing.

Macon-Bibb County is gearing up for another busy budget season, starting with department directors making their requests to the county’s financial team in the coming weeks.
Among the key topics for this budget season will be a new employee retirement contribution plan and potentially using general fund money to pay purchase some county vehicles, said Julie Moore, assistant to the county manager, during Tuesday’s commission retreat at Middle Georgia State University.
“We (also) know that we need to address several department (directors) who asked for assistant directors, reevaluating vacancies and the (capital improvement plan),” Moore said. “For the last few years we’ve really only been doing (capital improvements) through SPLOST and we really need to look at using some general fund money.”
Once requests are made, Mayor Robert Reichert will then present his budget in May and commissioners will have six weeks to comb over the details before voting in late June.
Last year, the commission narrowly approved another property tax increase as part of its $164 million budget. The 3-mill tax increase was the second such increase in as many years. That vote came weeks after commissioners initially approved a last-second $149 million budget that did not include funding for recreation, buses, libraries and more.
Another tax increase this year could lead to a revolt by residents, Commissioner Larry Schlesinger said.
“I just hope that going into these negotiations it doesn’t devolve this time around into what I perceived to be as hostage situation,” he said. “I don’t know how to describe it other than that. Where if the mayor does not get his way people and services are going to be hurt.”
Funding for outside agencies like the transit system, museums and nonprofits became a major discussion point in last year’s budget cycle.
It will likely flare up again this year and the outcome of proposed hotel-motel tax by the commission could play a role in how some of those agencies are funded.
