Do you ever wonder how Macon stays clean? This man helps make it happen

Sam Kitchens mops his brow on Aug. 2, 2006 at the top of the steps in the Bibb County Courthouse clock tower--a space that used to ventilate the building in the days before air conditioning but has long since been closed in. Kitchens hopes that improvements to the 1922 structure are within the county’s means because it needs a lot of work soon. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com