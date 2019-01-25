A spelling bee, a math competition and a marathon led to many awards for Middle Georgians

The Bibb Association of Educators hosted the Bibb County Spelling Bee on Jan. 19 at Central High School, and the first and second place winners will advance to the Region 6 Spelling Bee at Fort Valley State University on Feb. 23.
Samantha Lee from the Academy for Classical Education won the first place prize, and following closely behind was Babar Dar from Howard Middle School. Tea Soloman from Rutland Middle School won third place and will serve as an alternate if one of the other students cannot attend the regional competition, according to an email from Stephanie Hartley, the director of communications for the Bibb County School District.
Dar said it was a lot of work studying for the spelling bee, and although he wasn’t nervous at the beginning of the spelling bee, he became a little scared when there were only two other people left in the competition.
“It was good. I was excited to move on to the district level,” he said. “I feel pretty happy because I really want to move to the nationals.”
Winners from the regional competition will advance to the state competition in March, according to the email.
Jay Cliett and Bill Kipp High School Mathematics Tournament
Middle Georgia students rode down to Georgia Southwestern State University for the 45th annual Jay Cliett and Bill Kipp High School Mathematics Tournament on Jan. 19, according to a release.
Colleen Molton of Tattnall Square Academy and Landon Kirkland of Veterans High School won first place in the individual competitions in their school’s respective divisions.
Tattnall Square Academy also won first place in the 1A team competition, according to the release.
Forty-one schools participated with more than 350 students.
23rd Annual Museum of Aviation Marathon
The 23rd Annual Museum of Aviation Marathon was also held on Jan. 19, and nearly 1,000 runners signed up for the event, according to the Museum of Aviation’s website.
Zack Jordan won first place in the marathon with 2:54:27.00 as his final clock time, and Matt Trick won first place in the half marathon with 1:19:09.00 as his final clock time. For the 5K race, Scott Harley won first place with 19:10.00 as his final clock time. With a final clock time at 1:31:17.00, Brant Ireland won first place in the handcycle race.
Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Band
Two students from Bibb County schools were selected out of band students across Georgia to participate in the Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) All-State Band, according to an email from Ben Bridges, the director of the department of fine arts & magnet programs.
Kasey Cote from Howard High School and Nicholas Jackson from Central Fine Arts & International Baccalaureate Magnet High School were the two students selected.
