Fewer elected officials and more pay? Bibb officials debate the makeup of commission

Should there be fewer elected officials and more pay for those serving in Macon-Bibb County government?
The answer is yes for several members of the County Commission as a debate was sparked this week over the size of commission, pay raises and redrawing district lines. Commissioners postponed a measure that proposes increasing the salaries for commissioners and the mayor and reducing the number of commissioners from nine to five for a county that has roughly 154,000 residents.
And with the next election for the Macon-Bibb County Commission taking place in 2020, any redrawing of the commission districts — an effort that requires state legislation — would need to start soon.
Commissioner Joe Allen said reducing the commission’s size could lead to a better running operation. The former Bibb commission worked well with only five members prior to consolidation in 2014, he said.
Allen sponsored the reduction measure, but says it’ll be up to his colleagues on whether it comes up again. Any changes to districts and pay would not take place until 2021 when the next commission is in place.
“I think with less people we could come up with better ideas and we could work things out without controversy,” Allen said.
Part of the debate centers around the redistricting, which would use U.S. census data to draw the new lines. Among the questions was whether more dated Census data from 2010 would be used and whether there would be enough time for redistricting before the next election.
There are some county leaders who say the size of the current commission is fine.
“We have a very diverse community that’s growing in its diversity from age to sex to race to everything,” Commissioner Virgil Watkins said Tuesday. “The more people you put at the table the better your odds for receiving a multitude of information and ideals.”
Commissioner Mallory Jones says he supports going to seven, a number that was considered by state legislators when the consolidation effort was underway.
“The downside to me is when (city and county) were separate, we had 21 elected officials,” he said. “I think our city council was the second largest in the state. I think we’re better with nine elected officials. I think we’d be even better with seven.”
Pay raises for County Commission
Allen says the salary increase is contingent on reducing the number of commissioners to five, which would cost the county the same as it currently does — $235,000 a year.
“It would bring new people to the table that wouldn’t come to the table for $15,000,” he said. “The bottom line is you want the best people you can get to help run the government.”
Under Allen’s plan, the mayor’s salary would jump from $100,000 to $120,000 and commissioners pay would go from $15,000 to $20,000 annually.
How do those salaries for the County Commission compare to some other similarly sized cities?
In Savannah, the mayor earns a salary of $57,000 and the eight aldermen make $25,000 per year, according to the city’s public information officer.
Another comparable city is Columbus, which set its mayor salary at $84,747, according to 2017 data.
Locally, Bibb County schools superintendent Curtis Jones will earn $220,000 in 2019.
And for private sector jobs, the average mean salary for 6,480 chief executives in Georgia in 2017 was $217,560, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Commissioner Al Tillman also said increasing the pay may entice more people to run for Macon-Bibb commission. Because of the time commitment, people who work a 9 to 5 job may find it tough, Commissioner Al Tillman said.
“Now, you have to be retired or an entrepreneur,” he said. “The average person is not going to make a living in public office for $15,000. You have to be truly dedicated and have money coming in to be a commissioner.”
At least one commissioner says he opposes giving more pay to the commission.
“Now is definitely not the time to be increasing anybody’s salary around this table,” Commissioner Larry Schlesinger said at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
