Driver doesn’t stop after woman hit and killed on Pio Nono

The search is on for the driver of a pickup truck who hit and killed a woman early Tuesday.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones pronounced dead 62-year-old Vickie Davis at 2:19 a.m. on Pio Nono Avenue near Pio Nono Circle.
Davis lived in a boarding house on West Grenada Terrace, Jones said.
She was walking on the street when she was hit just before 1:40 a.m. by a late 90s or early 2000s model Ford F-150 pickup, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
The white pickup that left the scene has a damaged honeycomb front grill, the release stated.
Sheriff’s investigators closed the road for about two hours as they gathered evidence in the northbound lanes just south of Newberg Avenue.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
