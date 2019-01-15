Local

Driver doesn’t stop after woman hit and killed on Pio Nono

By Liz Fabian

January 15, 2019 05:08 AM

Macon, GA

The search is on for the driver of a pickup truck who hit and killed a woman early Tuesday.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones pronounced dead 62-year-old Vickie Davis at 2:19 a.m. on Pio Nono Avenue near Pio Nono Circle.

Davis lived in a boarding house on West Grenada Terrace, Jones said.

She was walking on the street when she was hit just before 1:40 a.m. by a late 90s or early 2000s model Ford F-150 pickup, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.

The white pickup that left the scene has a damaged honeycomb front grill, the release stated.

Sheriff’s investigators closed the road for about two hours as they gathered evidence in the northbound lanes just south of Newberg Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

By

Liz Fabian

Liz Jarvis Fabian has reported public safety issues in Middle Georgia for over 36 years. The former storm chaser and news anchor for The Weather Channel has won numerous awards including McClatchy President’s Awards for breaking news team coverage. Fabian was named Georgia AP’s best beat reporter in 2017.

  Comments  