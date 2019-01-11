Local

Damage to Gray Highway bridge could take a month to repair

By Liz Fabian

January 11, 2019 02:22 PM

The Sand Creek bridge on southbound Gray Highway was damaged when a minivan collided with a tractor trailer loaded with manure at about 11 a.m. Thursday in Jones County. The bridge could be closed for weeks.
Motorists traveling through Jones County will be detouring around bridge repair work for weeks.

The structure sustained heavy damage when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken manure overturned in a crash with a minivan on southbound Ga. 11 at Sand Creek at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

The truck broke through the concrete railing, sending chunks of the bridge into the water below.

The southbound side of the highway, also known as Ga. 22 and U.S. 129, was closed for several hours after the crash.

The right lane of the bridge remains closed and will likely be blocked for about a month. Traffic continues to flow in the left lane, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 website.

The site gives an expected clearance date of February 11, but it is likely the exact date will not be known until the work begins.

Four people were hurt and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

