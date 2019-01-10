Unusual, highly praised thriller set in emergency dispatch center playing at Douglass

The Macon Film Guild presents “The Guilty” Sunday as its first film of 2019. It’s a Danish thriller reviewers praise with words like “intense” and “taunt.”
“Besides being quite a thriller, ‘The Guilty’ is an intense character study of a flawed person,” said Robert Fieldsteel, Film Guild president. “It won the Audience Award in World Cinema at the Sundance Film Festival and was selected as Denmark’s official Oscar entry for best foreign language film. It’s amazing that the director, Gustav Moller, was just a year out of film school when he co-wrote and made this daring film which has become an international hit.”
“The Guilty” centers on a Danish policeman, played by Jakob Cedergren, demoted to an emergency dispatch center who takes a call from a woman saying she’s been kidnapped. After that, everything happens onscreen in one location: virtually all you see and hear is right there with the officer on the phone.
What’s onscreen may be engaging, but it leaves room for trickery and for viewers to imagine what they will and draw their own conclusions about what’s happening on the caller’s end — just like the officer.
“It’s a different, interesting sort of film — an intelligent film,” Fieldsteel said. “Its impact is best on a big screen with good sound. This is such an aural film with all the policeman and the audience hear being so important. The sound and visual systems at the Douglas are really good so it’s the right time to see an important, limited-release film you won’t see elsewhere in Macon.”
“The Guilty” will be shown with English subtitles. An American remake is set starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
Fieldsteel said every month the Film Guild brings first showings of independent, foreign and art-house movies that otherwise would never be available. It also has a quarterly documentary, the next of which is “Tea with the Dames” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Douglass. The film is a look at four British acting legends.
Since beginning in 2000, the Film Guild has shown 250-plus award-winning movies of artistic and intellectual substance and global reach, the guild says.
“The Guilty”
Where: The Douglas Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
When: 2, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jan 13. Discussion follows 2 p.m. screening
Cost: $5
Information: www.maconfilmguild.org
