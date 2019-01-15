Here are ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Middle Georgia

Middle Georgian’s will have plenty of opportunities to honor the legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr. as a bevy of events are scheduled around the upcoming holiday.
The federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is celebrated Monday.
Local governments throughout Middle Georgia will be closed for the holiday, including Warner Robins and Houston and Bibb counties.
Below is schedule of events leading up to and on the holiday.
Friday
Georgia College breakfast: Magnolia Ballroom at the Student Activities Center, Milledgeville, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration: Milledgeville Georgia Military College’s Goldstein Center for Performing Arts, Milledgeville, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
25th Annual MLK Parade: Downtown Dublin, Noon
Sunday
- HBCU Art Series “Fisk Jubilee Singers:” The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Macon, 5 p.m., cost: $20-$25
- Living the Dream in Worship Service, Unity Baptist Church: 3280 Millerfield Road, Macon, 6 p.m.
Monday
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual City-Wide Memorial March: Starts at Macon’s Booker T. Washington Community Center, Memorial Park Recreation Center, Rosa Jackson Recreation Center and Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 11 a.m.
- March Greetings: Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St., Macon, noon.
MLK Climaxing Church Celebration: With guest speaker Rev. Henry Ficklin, Steward Chapel AME Church, 887 Forsyth St., 12:30 p.m.
90th Memorial Birthday Celebration: Tubman Museum 310 Cherry St., Macon, 5-7 p.m.
Note this: Because of the holiday, residential garbage pickup will be delayed one day for the rest of the week in Macon-Bibb and unincorporated Houston County. There will be a normal pickup schedule in Warner Robins.
