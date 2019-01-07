Local

Coroner seeks family of man who died weeks ago

By Wayne Crenshaw

January 07, 2019 11:39 AM

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, shown in this file photo, is seeking the family of a man who died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health on Nov. 19.
Macon, Ga

The Bibb County coroner is asking for the public’s help in finding the family of a man who died weeks ago.

Coroner Leon Jones said Adrian Brown, 66, died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, on Nov. 19. His family has not been located and his body has remained in the hospital morgue since he died, Jones said. Jones described him as a white male who died of natural causes.

He was a resident of Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing Home in Macon but administrators there have not been able to locate his family, Jones said.

Anyone who thinks they may know his family is asked to contact Jones at 478-256-6716.

