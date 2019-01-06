Man in critical condition after getting hit by car

A man is in critical condition after getting struck by a car Saturday night.
Ralph Dewayne Dorminy, 54, was walking in the middle of the west lane of Hartley Bridge Road when he was struck, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s office release. The accident happened at about 6:50 p.m. just east of Coley Lake Road in an area described as “low lit.”
The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.
