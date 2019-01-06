The Telegraph names new editorial leaders

The Telegraph has new editorial leaders in the newsroom. Sundra Hominik is the new senior editor, and Lauren Gorla has been promoted to deputy editor.
Hominik brings decades of editorial leadership to the paper, having served as editor for publications in Dover, Delaware; Lafayette, Louisiana; Richmond, Virginia; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, among others.
“This is an exciting time to join the team of hardworking journalists at The Telegraph,” Hominik said. “Macon is changing, and the newspaper is working to reflect those changes by sharing the stories that make a difference in people’s lives.”
“I can’t wait to explore Middle Georgia and get to meet as many of you as possible,” she said.
Hominik replaces Jennifer Burk, who left at the end of October. She reports to Tim Regan-Porter, editor for McClatchy’s South Region.
“I am thrilled to have Sundra on the team,” Regan-Porter said. “She will bring experience, new ideas and strong leadership to the paper and the community.”
“We searched long and hard to find the right person. Numerous others said we’d be lucky to get Sundra, and I think our readers will soon see why,” he said.
Gorla assumes her role after serving as the growth editor. She is a graduate of Warner Robins High School and has called Middle Georgia home since 2006.
“Lauren has been instrumental in helping reporters connect to readers, and her new role will allow her to work more deeply with reporters and the community,” Regan-Porter said.
“I am grateful for the excellent leadership Jennifer Burk provided. Sundra and Lauren will build on her work and help The Telegraph continue to tell the stories and provide information that matters,” he said.
Both editors will also work with the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. Hominik is based in Macon and Gorla in Columbus.
