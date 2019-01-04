Shout Out: New members for a Middle Georgia hall of fame and other awards

People and groups received honors in the past few weeks including three people who will be inducted into a Middle Georgia hall of fame.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia announced three new members for their 2019 Hall of Fame. The inductees include Rosalind McMillan, the service to the club honoree, John Hiscox, the service to the community honoree, and Lamar Geddis, the club alumni honoree, according to a news release.
“While I’m honored that I was chosen, I also am very much a team person, and I feel like it takes a lot of people working together to make a difference,” McMillan said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the kids.”
McMillan said she particularly appreciated how dedicated the the Boys & Girls Club was to demonstrating the difference they make in the community.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“My excitement about the Boys & Girls Club has really revolved around their focus on accountability and measurement,” she said.
The new members will be inducted Feb. 7, the same day BGCCG will announce its 2019 Youth of the Year winner, according to the release.
100 Most Influential Georgians of 2019
Georgia Trend released its 100 Most Influential Georgians of 2019 list, and two Middle Georgians were recognized.
“Our initial list typically contains many more than 100 names,” according to the magazine. “However, we believe the final group represents the best qualities of leadership, power, character and influence the state has to offer.”
Ninfa Saunders, president/CEO of Navicent Health, was listed as a “fierce advocate for access to quality healthcare for all Georgians,” it said.
The other Middle Georgian who made the list was Mercer University President Bill Underwood. He has been the head of Mercer during a 22-percent enrollment growth and has opened at least four new facilities across the state in his tenure, according to the article.
Sugar Bowl field competition
The Jones County Marching Greyhounds won first place band overall at the 2019 Sugar Bowl field competition, according to the band’s Facebook page.
“I am beyond proud of this amazing group of musicians,” the post said. “They have gone above and beyond these past four days in NOLA, as well as, all of the additional after school practices to prepare for this event.”
Comments