Here’s how to get a free ride home on New Year’s Eve in Bibb

By Wayne Crenshaw

December 30, 2018 02:29 PM

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is once again offering free rides home to New Year’s Eve revelers.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones would much rather give a ride to someone who is drunk than someone who is dead.

That’s why he is once again offering free rides to anyone needing to get home after partying too hard on New Year’s Eve. And for those going to a watch night service at a church, he will give a ride to and from there as well.

“We will run all night long until everybody is home safe,” he said. “I do this to keep intoxicated people off the road.”

He will have three volunteers helping him, operating three vans and a minibus. Fairhaven Funeral Home is providing the vehicles. Jones said they gave 80 rides last year.

Anyone needing a ride can call Jones at 478-256-6716. Reservations can be made for faster pickup but are not required.

This marks the sixth year that Jones has offered the rides.

