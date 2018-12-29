Former Mercer student accused of threatening professor

A former Mercer University student has been arrested for allegedly threatening and stalking a professor.
According to a GBI release, Anshu Patre, 28, is charged with stalking, terroristic threats and acts, and harassing communications. He is accused of sending threatening emails to one of his former professors, who was not named.
The Mercer University Police Department contacted the GBI on Wednesday to assist with the investigation. Patre was arrested Thursday at his home in Griffin, where he lived with his parents. He is being held in the Bibb County jail. No bond has been set, according to jail records.
Patre graduated from Mercer six years ago and began sending the threatening emails recently, the release stated.
