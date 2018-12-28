Gunman patiently waits for clerk to make sandwich before robbing Subway

Byron police are looking for the gunman who robbed the Subway while posing as a customer.
At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the man wearing large glasses, a dark hoodie and a reflective safety vest ordered food and calmly talked to the clerk as she made his food, according to a news release from the Byron Police Department.
When she got to the cash register, he pulled a gun, told her it was a robbery and demanded cash from the drawer and safe.
He ran away from the eatery at 315 N. Ga 49 after telling her not to call police.
Witnesses said he left in a silver or gray four-door sedan.
The black male with some facial hair is described as being in his early to mid-20s with a slender build and standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall.
The gunman had a back pack with him during the holdup.
Anyone with information about the stickup is urged to call Byron police at 478-956-2880 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
