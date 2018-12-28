Local

Road rage shooting lands wounded man in jail

By Liz Fabian

December 28, 2018 05:52 AM

A case of road rage led to gunfire Thursday afternoon in Monroe County.

Just after 4:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to Ga. 87 near the Quick Zip not far from Juliette, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald L. Bradley was shot in the incident that involved William Dale Hindman Jr.

Bradley was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon but his condition was not immediately known.

Bradley was arrested and is being charged with aggravated assault, Monroe County sheriff’s spokeswoman Anna Lewis stated in an email update Thursday night.

His mugshot was not immediately available.

