See buzzard fall from sky, groove with Grapevine and more on midstate New Year’s Eve

There are plenty of ways to welcome the new year as 2018 winds down in Middle Georgia. Some ideas might be waiting for Jan. 1 quietly at home or get a little louder with friends at a favorite restaurant or bar. Or maybe more heavy duty at a grand party or area concert.
You can also take in New Year’s own special tradition: a midnight ball drop.
You might start the celebrations at the Society Garden on Ingleside Avenue — especially if you have kids.
For $10 a child, they can dance at the Kids New Year’s Eve Dance Party from 5-7 p.m. Monday. There will be pizza, hats, tiaras and glow sticks. Then, proprietors suggest getting the kids home and coming back for a grown-up dance party at 8:30 p.m.
If you’re looking for a big bash of a party at a spectacular location, and you want to start the new year off in a charitable fashion, get tickets ahead of time at www.eventbrite.com and go to the Arc Macon’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash at Terminal Station. The Grapevine Band will play live plus there’s a silent auction. The event is BYOB and more information is at the Advocacy Resource Center’s number, 478-477-7764.
If you’re downtown, where much of the New Year’s action is, take the opportunity to see the Main Street Christmas Lights Extravaganza again or for the first time running from Cherry Street down Third Street and all along Poplar Street.
The extravaganza lights are from 6-11 p.m
Downtown music for the evening includes a unique chance to see the Devon Allman Project with special guests Duane Betts and Berry Oakley Jr. at the Grand Opera House at 9 p.m.
Heading further south, about 30 miles or so, is the evening’s ball drop, Perry’s signature Buzzard Drop. Festivities are downtown starting at 6 p.m. Monday with the chance to go ice skating until 10 p.m. That’s right — ice skating in downtown Perry thanks to synthetic ice. There’s another chance to skate Tuesday from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Cost is $5 for children 10 and younger and $7 for adults. Tickets are available in advance at www.iceskateperryga.eventbrite.com.
Perry’s special events coordinator Haley Myers said live entertainment will be provided by the Southside Station Band beginning at 9 p.m. with Chille Street Eats and Jason Bivons BBQ food trucks on hand and Bodega Brew offering hot cocoa, coffee, beer, wine and Champagne. She said Bodega Brew will also host a midnight waffle breakfast.
“We’re bringing ice skating for the first time ever thanks to our Top Hat sponsor, Bryant Engineering,” Myers said. Top hat sponsor? It’s because Bob the Buzzard, who gets dropped, wears a top hat. Why a buzzard drop?
Officials have given the answer: Ever have a look around Perry this time of year? Buzzards migrate to Perry and are on buildings, wires, trees, in fields — everywhere. Instead of shooing them away, they say, we welcome them.
Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
