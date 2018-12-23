Woman found shot dead beside crashed car in Macon

A woman was found shot dead beside a crashed car Sunday night.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as Tynesha Hammonds, 20. He said the shooting happened at about 8 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8:45 p.m.
She was found shot dead beside a crashed car at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Bloomfield Way. Jones said he didn’t know any other circumstances of the shooting.
It was the 40th homicide of the year in Macon.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“It’s very troubling,” said Jones.
Comments