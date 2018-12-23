Local

Woman found shot dead beside crashed car in Macon

By Wayne Crenshaw

December 23, 2018 09:06 PM

A woman was found shot dead beside a crashed car Sunday night.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as Tynesha Hammonds, 20. He said the shooting happened at about 8 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8:45 p.m.

She was found shot dead beside a crashed car at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Bloomfield Way. Jones said he didn’t know any other circumstances of the shooting.

It was the 40th homicide of the year in Macon.

“It’s very troubling,” said Jones.

