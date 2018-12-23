Local

Perry police searching for missing man

By Wayne Crenshaw

December 23, 2018 01:11 PM

Willie Patterson, 88, has been missing from a Perry residence since around midnight Saturday.
The Perry Police Department and other emergency agencies are searching for an 88-year-old man.

Willie Patterson was last seen watching TV around midnight Saturday at a residence on Walcott Street, according to a release. He has thick glasses, walks with a cane and has diabetes and dementia. He his 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored athletic shoes, blue jeans and a dark multi-colored long sleeved shirt. He is from Fitzgerald.

The Houston County Fire Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol are involved in the search.

Anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Capt. Heath Dykes at 478-338-0253 or Detective-Lieutenant Ken Ezell 478- 338-0255.

