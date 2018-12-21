Georgia troopers, Milledgeville police hit the roads in an effort to thwart crashes

In an effort to thwart crashes and encourage safe driving, GSP troopers are expected to conduct high-visibility patrols throughout the holidays.
Also, local law enforcement agencies such as the Milledgeville Police Department are joining a nationwide campaign to crack down on drunken drivers.
The 126-hour Christmas travel period runs from 6 p.m. Friday until until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Then the 102-hour New Year’s holiday period starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 28, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1.
“State troopers will be keeping a close eye out for motorists breaking state traffic laws and exercising bad driving habits that could potentially cause a fatal crash,” Col. Mark W. McDonough of the Georgia Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
During the 102-hour 2017 Christmas holiday travel period, GSP investigated 554 crashes that resulted in 283 injuries and 11 fatalities, the release said. Troopers issued a total of 7,461 citations and 12,432 warnings, with 198 people arrested for driving impaired.
Troopers worked 370 wrecks that resulted in 205 injuries and five fatalities during the 78-hour 2017 New Year’s holiday travel period, according to the release. In all, 6,542 citations, 10,680 warnings were issued, and troopers arrested 234 people for driving under the influence.
Milledgeville patrol officers, including those with the agency’s Specialized Patrol Unit, are expected to join the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” a nationwide initiative of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
It’s effort to deter people from drinking and driving based on high visibility and enforcement, according to a Millegeville police news release.
“The goal is simple: Get impaired drunk drivers off the roads and help save lives,” Milledgeville police Maj. Reenae Gray said in the release. “This campaign gives law enforcement the opportunity to ensure everyone has a safe holiday by being on the lookout for impaired drivers and getting them off the roads.”
AAA, the Auto Club Group, estimates that more than 102 million Americans will hit the roads for holiday travel.
Here are some safety tips from varied public safety agencies and travel groups:
- Make sure your car is up on its maintenance before a long trip.
- Get plenty of rest the night before heading out.
- Leave early and expect the trip to take longer because of holiday traffic.
- Don’t speed to make up time.
- Wear a seat belt and mare sure it’s worn properly.
- Ensure children are buckled in the right seats for their ages and sizes.
- Drive sober.
- Travel with a cellphone and keep it charged in case of an emergency.
