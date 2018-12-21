Shout out: A printing company and several Mercer students received awards this week

A local printing company received high honors for their products, and Mercer University students won multiple awards in this week’s Shout Out round-up.
Panaprint received one of 10 Gold Awards in the North American Printer of the Year competition in “Magazines - Web Printing” from Sappi North America, Inc., according to the press release.
Steve Bell, the director of business development at Panaprint, said the 50-year-old commercial printing company is a regional printer that has a 250,000 square foot facility with over 90 employees.
“It’s a very distinctive honor,” he said. “We’re very proud of the work that we do here.”
Panaprint received a Gold Award for printing the magazine “Local Life” and a Silver Award for printing the magazine “Southern Distinction.”
He said the award shows how dedicated their employees are to each customer who comes to Panaprint.
“For us to win this award means that everybody was working at their very best,” he said. “This award means that we’re the best printer, web printer, in the nation for Sappi paper.”
Gilman Scholarships
Ten Mercer University students received Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships to study abroad during the summer of 2019, according to the press release. They were among 385 other students from across the nation who received the scholarship.
“The Gilman Scholarship presents a phenomenal opportunity for students with financial need to have a transformative study abroad experience,” said David A. Davis, director of fellowships and scholarships and associate professor of English, in a press release. “I am excited for these students, and I am grateful to Dr. Ashley Buchanan in the Office of International Programs for her work with these students.”
The winners include students Isis Barnes, Lauren Caggiano, Pearlie Do, Zara Gabriel, Adayah Glymph, Madilyn Harrell, Pamela Johnson, Nishi Patel, Jaleighya Townsend and Johna Wright.
Damangeliz Martinez Lugo also received a Gilman Scholarship to study abroad in the spring of 2019.
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Power and Energy Society Scholars
Mercer junior Caitlyn Patton is the first Mercer student to be named one of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Power and Energy Society (PES) Scholars, according to the press release.
She is one of 174 students nationwide to receive the $2,000 per year scholarship. In addition to the scholarship, PES helps recipients find “professional experiences” over the summer, according to the release.
“I am honored to be the first student at Mercer to receive this award,” Patton said in the release. “I hope that it will open the door for more PES Scholars at the University in the future.”
