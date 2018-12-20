This trip to the museum is just the thing to boost your holiday spirit — and creative thinking

Going to see remarkably decorated Christmas trees at the Museum of Arts & Sciences is a Macon tradition going back 32 years.
At least it’s been 32 years under the “Festival” name. Museum officials say it’s been almost twice that since the idea’s earliest inception.
If you need a change of pace from looking at your own tree, ideas for decorating next year or a soothing stroll among festive holiday creations with family, friends or on your own, the exhibit is the place for it.
“There were just six trees decorated at first as an educational experience exploring worldwide holiday traditions from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa and other winter celebrations,” said Susan Welsh, executive director at the museum. “I found an article from the Telegraph from December 1960 that reported on an early variation of our ‘Festival,’ so the tradition dates back at least 58 years.”
Welsh said the exhibit continues to have an educational purpose, but the number and grandeur of trees have multiplied. Now there are almost 40 trees decorated as works of art by young students, college students, amateur artisans, professional decorators, floral designers and others. She said a volunteer committee makes decisions on what’s to be shown and curates each year’s handiwork.
“It takes the work of many wonderful volunteers to make the exhibit what it is and so enjoyable for such a diverse audience as ours,” Welsh said. She said the exhibit plays a role in museum fundraising and its annual gala, as well as a festive backdrop to those renting museum facilities for end-of-year parties and gatherings.
“Keeping museum admission affordable for the families of Central Georgia is our greatest challenge and one we couldn’t meet without the funds raised through the ‘Festival of Trees’ and its related events,” she said. “We’re extremely thankful for all those who make these programs successful.”
And this weekend there’s the last chance for more. Welsh said it’s the last weekend kids can take advantage of Santa’s Secret Shop at the museum where they can purchase economical, pre-wrapped gifts for family and friends.
The museum is closed every Monday, which this year is Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day.
“I can’t say enough about the creativity and work of our decorators and how glad we are to make their work available for people to see,” Welsh said. “If you like traditional, we have it. If you want quirky and are looking for some of the most creative thinking ever for a tree, don’t miss it. And if you have guests from out-of-town for the holidays I think a trip to the museum will really impress and delight them.”
Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
