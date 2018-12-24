A major point of contention in the Macon-Bibb County budget revolved around how much financial support external agencies would receive.
There is one area where some of the tourism related organizations/entities, those organizations considered the outside agencies, receives a portion of a tax. Now, some county leaders say they would like more say on who receives funding from the hotel-motel tax
There is also a push by Mayor Robert Reichert to change the tax from 7 percent to 8 percent that people pay when staying in hotel or motels in Macon-Bibb.
The hotel-motel tax is “supposed to help the organizations and events that are bringing people to our community, and in the past few years, the number of those – and all of their successes – have grown,” Macon-Bibb director of external affairs Chris Floore wrote in an email. “There should be a mechanism by which other festivals, events, celebrations, and organizations can get support from Macon-Bibb.”
The largest share of hotel-motel tax revenue (54 percent) goes to the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. Other revenue goes to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Douglass Theatre, Cherry Blossom Festival, Macon Centreplex and the Lake Tobesofkee Recreation Area.
Tubman Museum Director Andy Ambrose said the hotel-motel tax may be a solution to the debate over funding museums and other agencies. He’s proposing increasing the tax and having the Tubman become one of the organizations getting some of the revenue.
Changes to the hotel-motel tax would have to be approved by the state Legislature.
How Macon-Bibb County’s hotel-motel tax is divided up:
- Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 5.4 percent
- Douglass Theatre, 5.4 percent
Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, 54 percent
Cherry Blossom Festival, 7 percent
Macon Centreplex, 13 percent
Lake Tobesofkee Recreation Area, 13.1 percent
Macon-Bibb administration costs, 2.1 percent
