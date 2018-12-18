Merry forecast for holiday gas prices as Georgia travelers hit the road

Holiday travelers can expected lower gas prices at the pumps, says AAA, the Auto Club Group.
“Holiday travelers will have more jingle in their pockets after they fill-up the family vehicle,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a news release. “Prices are already at two-year lows for the holidays, and should slip even lower in the next two weeks.”
In Georgia, gas prices have declined for the ninth consecutive week. The average price at the pumps Tuesday was $2.17 per gallon of unleaded gasoline, compared to $2.36 nationwide. The average price was $2.18 per gallon in Macon, while Warner Robins was at $2.06, AAA reported.
As gas prices in Georgia and nationwide continue their expected decline, an estimated 102.1 million Americans are projected to take a holiday road trip in the next two weeks, AAA says.
The low gas prices and a strong economy are driving “up demand demand for seasonal travel,” Jenkins said.
The decline in gas prices is attributed to a sharp decline in oil prices over the last few months.
