Two dead after struck by train in Bibb County

Two people were struck and killed Saturday afternoon by a Norfolk Southern train, the coroner says.
The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. at the rail road tracks near Arkwright Road and River North Drive, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said the male victims had been walking along the tracks.
The freight train was headed north, Jones said.
The part of the tracks where they were struck is near a heavily wooded area, Howard said.
Public safety officials are on scene about a mile north of the gate at River North Drive.
