Two dead after struck by train in Bibb County

By Becky Purser

December 15, 2018 01:44 PM

Two people were struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the tracks near Arkwright Road and River North Drive, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Two people were struck and killed Saturday afternoon by a Norfolk Southern train, the coroner says.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. at the rail road tracks near Arkwright Road and River North Drive, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said the male victims had been walking along the tracks.

The freight train was headed north, Jones said.

The part of the tracks where they were struck is near a heavily wooded area, Howard said.

Public safety officials are on scene about a mile north of the gate at River North Drive.

