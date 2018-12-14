Local

Man critically hurt in pedestrian crash on Mercer University Drive

By Liz Fabian

December 14, 2018 05:52 AM

Macon, GA

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Friday in west Macon.

At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, the unidentified man was hit on Mercer University Drive at Arlington Place, not far from the Popeye’s restaurant, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The man reportedly was crossing from the center lane and walked into the path of a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 25-year-old Macon man.

The pedestrian was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call an investigator at 478-751-7500.

Macon-Bibb County hosted a Pedestrian Safety Stakeholders meeting Tuesday to discuss the county's high fatality rate and ways to make streets safer for all.

By

Liz Fabian

Liz Jarvis Fabian has reported public safety issues in Middle Georgia for over 36 years. The former storm chaser and news anchor for The Weather Channel has won numerous awards including McClatchy President’s Awards for breaking news team coverage. Fabian was named Georgia AP’s best beat reporter in 2017.

  Comments  