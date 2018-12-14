Man critically hurt in pedestrian crash on Mercer University Drive

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Friday in west Macon.
At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, the unidentified man was hit on Mercer University Drive at Arlington Place, not far from the Popeye’s restaurant, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The man reportedly was crossing from the center lane and walked into the path of a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 25-year-old Macon man.
The pedestrian was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was in critical condition.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call an investigator at 478-751-7500.
Comments