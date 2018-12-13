‘Hark, the Herald Trumpets Swing’ – hear that one and more at Wellston Winds concert

For the seventh holiday season, Wellston Winds will perform a seasonal concert free for the public. This year’s community event is titled “Music of the Season.”
“We’ve got a great program of music lined up, I think the most fun program we’ve ever put together,” said Lloyd McDonald, Wellston Winds director. “Of course, we have the more traditional pieces, but we’re also doing a whole lot of lighthearted, fun stuff this year.”
McDonald said the “fun stuff” comes not only from Wellston Winds selections but also from a variety of featured guests. Such as the Middle School Trumpet All-Stars.
“Yeah, the Middle School Trumpet All-Stars are doing ‘Hark, the Herald Trumpets Swing,’ if that tells you anything about the evening,” McDonald said. “It’s a good one.”
Among other featured groups are the Middle Georgia Flute Choir, Mercer Youth Singers and dancers from Peacock Performing Arts.
Wellston Winds is a community wind ensemble made up of professional musicians, area band directors, semi-professionals and “really good amateurs,” McDonald said.
McDonald himself is the band director at Warner Robins’ Feagin Mill Middle School and has led Wellston Winds since its beginnings in 2011.
The ensemble typically performs four annual concerts, one at Christmas, another for the Fourth of July and others in the spring and fall.
As far as this year’s Christmas extravaganza, McDonald said it’s a unique, inexpensive evening out for high quality, festive entertainment
“It’s just going to be a fun, enjoyable evening of holiday music and a way to get away from the hustle and bustle of shopping and running around,” he said. “You can come, relax and celebrate the season with friends and family with something children and adults can enjoy together. These are songs we associate with this time of year and it’s a joyous way to celebrate. It’s something everybody can enjoy.”
McDonald said he hopes people nearby and those from further across Middle Georgia will take advantage of the concert as an evening out and said there are plenty of places near the Houston County High venue to eat or get a dessert before or after the concert.
“Wellston Winds Music of the Season”
Where: Houston County High School Auditorium, 920 Ga. 96, Warner Robins
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 15
Cost: Free
Information: 770-241-3842
