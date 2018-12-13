Local

Forsyth detour planned for work on railroad tracks near downtown

By Liz Fabian

December 13, 2018 11:17 AM

Special to The Telegraph Georgia Department of Transportation
Motorists traveling on Ga. 42 through Forsyth will have to detour due to work near the railroad crossing.

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects traffic to be re-routed between Patrol Road and Main Street from Monday through Dec. 20.

Local traffic will only go as far as Railroad Avenue, where the work is being performed on the tracks near the North Lee Street crossing.

Other vehicles passing through will be detoured off North Lee Street and back onto Ga. 42 on the other side of the work zone. .

Motorists are urged to lower speeds and stay alert to signs and maintenance crews.

