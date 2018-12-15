Shout out: A K9 and several people won awards in the past weeks

From education to law enforcement to business and development, multiple awards have been received and many have been recognized across Middle Georgia including Kevin Morris who received the Marshall Scholarship.
“It felt completely shocking, and I think even to this day it doesn’t quite feel so real,” Morris said. “I probably won’t completely except the fact that this is happening until I board the plane, and we’re like flying to the United Kingdom. To receive the news that I was named a Marshall Scholar is completely astounding. ... I’m super honored and humbled.”
Morris is the first student from Georgia College to receive this scholarship that allows students to study in the United Kingdom for two years, according to a news release.
Morris said Georgia College played a huge role in him winning the scholarship because it provided a community of support.
“I think I was able to present a really well-rounded and holistic application to the program,” he said. “I think ultimately though it was the community.”
The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce and the Macon Economic Development Commission
At their 158th annual meeting on Dec. 6, the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce and the Macon Economic Development Commission announced awards for community members and businesses for their “extraordinary service” to the Macon community in 2018, according to a news release.
Kathryn Dennis received the Citizen of the Year award, and Jeff Battcher received the Robert F. Hatcher Award. The Chamber Chairman’s Award went to Georgia Greer, and the Charles Jay Fellow Award went to Nancy Cleveland. Tim Bragg was named the Ambassador of the Year. Bibb County School District received the MEDC Champion Award.
Curtis L. Jones, Jr.
Curtis L. Jones, Jr. was named the 2019 Georgia Superintendent of the Year by the Georgia School Superintendents Association on Dec. 7, according to a news release.
“I am thankful and humbled by this recognition. I also know that this selection is because of the great work that teachers, principals and students are doing in the classrooms every day,” Jones said in the release. “So, I know this is not about me. It is about what we as Bibb County Schools are doing day in and day out.”
K9 Falco and K9 handler Officer Linc Boyer
The 2018 K9 of the Year award goes to Milledgeville Police Department’s K9 Falco and K9 handler Officer Linc Boyer after receiving 4,100 votes. The award is presented by the Georgia Police K9 Foundation, according to a news release.
“This is a tremendous honor for both K9 Falco and his handler. I am extremely proud of them,” Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord said in the release.
Heather Williamson
Heather Williamson, 32, an Early Childhood Care and Education student, won the 2019 Georgia Occupational Award for Leadership by Central Georgia Technical College at their awards day ceremony, according to a news release.
“So many candidates were equally capable of representing the College,” Williamson said in the release. “I heard a couple of the finalists speak, and it hit home with me that anyone can relate to each of their stories. I thought they were just as deserving as anyone else.”
Sister Mary Rosina Bayliss
Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. created a Sister Mary Rosina Bayliss Memorial Fund in honor of Sister Mary Rosina Bayliss, who was chairwoman of the board and helped establish Helms College, according to a news release.
“Goodwill was fortunate to be the benefactor of Sister Rosina’s leadership, intuition, and love,” Jim Stiff, President of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and Helms College, said in the release. “After her term as board (chairwoman), she continued to lead the Helms College Education Committee, and has played a pivotal role in our ability to help students earn a bigger slice of the American Dream.”
