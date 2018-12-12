Tractor in fatal crash with dump truck lacked safety gear, GSP says

A man on a tractor died Tuesday evening after being hit from behind by a dump truck in Peach County.
Just after 6 p.m., Jamie Willis of Fort Valley was riding the tractor on Chestnut Hill Road not far from his home when the dump truck came up behind him, according to the Georgia State Patrol in an email.
“The dump truck driver did not see the tractor as he approached it until it was too late for him to avoid striking it,” GSP Perry post commander SFC Robbie Roberson said in an email to The Telegraph.
Willis, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m., Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said.
The investigation shows the tractor did not have lights or reflective safety equipment on the back as required, Roberson said.
“This was a real small tractor,” Rooks said. “Larger than a lawn mower but smaller than most tractors.”
The sun set Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m.
“About 6 o’clock, it’s pretty dark,” Rooks said.
Willis was thrown from the tractor, which left the road along with the dump truck.
No charges have been filed in the case.
