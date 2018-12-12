Former Macon executive claims mayor’s discrimination led to hostile workplace

A former executive for Macon-Bibb County who claims he was passed over for a promotion because he is black has sued the county.
Charles Coney’s federal complaint against Macon-Bibb County and Mayor Robert Reichert says Coney was harassed and retaliated against after approaching the mayor about his concerns over the hiring process for a new county manager. The search ended in February, roughly 10 months after the departure of county manager Dale Walker amid a Securities and Exchange Commission pension investigation.
Coney claims that despite having the experience and satisfactory job performance necessary for the promotion, he was not selected by Reichert to be county manager because of his race, the lawsuit said.
Coney became an assistant county manager after being hired in 2013 as a special assistant to the chief administrative officer for the former city of Macon government.
While part of the search for a new county manager was underway in 2017, Coney was named the interim co-county manager instead of being the lone person serving in that role. The search was halted for period of time after two white men turned down job offers from Reichert, according to the lawsuit.
“After the search was suspended, (Coney) complained of this discriminatory treatment with regard to this job position,” the lawsuit said. “Also, members of the general public complained to the mayor and members of the board of commissioners at public meetings that (Coney) was not placed in the position because he was black.”
Another white man, County Attorney Judd Drake, was then appointed by Reichert as interim county manager. Several months later Drake asked to be removed from that position and soon thereafter a permanent county manager was nominated by Reichert and approved by the commission.
Former Butts County Administrator Keith Moffett, who is black, was hired as a way for Reichert to “mask the discrimination” against Coney, the suit said.
The U.S. District Court lawsuit was filed after Coney’s attorney sent a notice of intent to sue to the county and a complaint was filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount of damages.
Coney claims it had became a hostile workplace after he spoke out about why he was not chosen to become manager.
“Reichert made attempts to diminish (Coney’s) authority, and he openly challenged (Coney’s) authority and supervisory duties in front of white employees who were lesser qualified and lesser experienced than (Coney),” the lawsuit said.
Reichert said Wednesday that the county does not comment on pending litigation.
After Coney left Macon-Bibb County earlier this year, he became the city manager of Hampton. He was fired from that position in November by a close vote by city council, the Henry Herald reported.
Coney’s attorney Maurice Luther King Jr. also filed a notice with the city of Hampton of Coney’s intent to sue, laying out an array of allegations ranging from racial discrimination to breach of contract to violation of First Amendment rights, according to the Henry Herald.
